Cimarron residents cleared to re-enter homes after evacuations from Ute Park fire

The Ute Park Fire in northern New Mexico is currently at 36,114 acres and is 23 percent contained

Citizens of Cimarron and the immediate surrounding area are cleared to re-enter their homes today.

Ute Park and all property access off NM 204 is still closed and under evacuation orders.

To ensure a transition with limited traffic headaches, officials have divided the town and immediate area into four sectors. Residents are asked to return to town according to the sectors:

Sector A - North of Highway 64 and West of Washington can return at Noon

Sector B - South of Highway 64 and West of Collison can return at 1:00 p.m.

Sector C - North of Highway 64 and East of Washington can return at 2:00 p.m. This does not include Lambert Hills.

Sector D - South of Highway 64 and East of Collison can return at 3:00 p.m. This includes Lambert Hills and Mountain Meadows.

All homes in the Cimarron area have been reported safe. No homes have burned in the fire. 14 outbuildings burned on the Philmont Ranch on May 31.

A community meeting will be held today at 4:00 p.m. at the Angel Fire Community Center, located at 15 Cs Ranch Road, Angel Fire, NM, 87710. The meeting will be livestreamed here.

Officials say air quality will continue to be an issue as the fire is expected to burn for some time. The winds will change, and there will be smoke in the air.

There are also some concerns regarding water quality. The Cimarroncito Reservoir and surrounding water shed did sustain some damage from the fire. Officials say they will be monitoring the water quality for the village and are developing a long-term plan to address the damage sustained to the watershed.

Stage 4 water restrictions will be in place for all residents on the Domestic Water System.

US Highway 64 and NM 204 will remain closed between Cimarron and Eagle Nest due to ongoing efforts and damage to the highway corridor. Highway 64 will be open from Cimarron to Raton.

Highway 58 from Springer to Cimarron will be opened.

Highway 21 from Springer to Cimarron has been reopened at Noon, but officials advise drivers to use Highway 58 to avoid fire traffic.

Cimarron Canyon State Park is closed. Eagle Nest Lake State Park is open, but Eagle Nest Lake is closed to boating as firefighting helicopters are utilizing the lake as a water source. The Carson National Forest has implemented an area closure as a precaution to potential fire spread.

For current road information call 511 or visit http://nmroads.com/

To receive Colfax County Emergency Alerts sign up at https://bit.ly/2LbNdXh.

