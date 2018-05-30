Water Wasters: Setting the sprinkler straight

We begin this week's Water Wasters investigation with The Park at 54th Apartments.

We received photos of the apartment complex, where the viewer points out two different broken sprinklers.

Staff members said they were aware of the issue. The sprinklers were damaged by their grounds crew while they were mowing.

They were then repaired by maintenance.

Next, a viewer submitted several photos of the Town Square Village apartment complex, saying the excess water runoff is an "every day occurrence."

A representative from the Williams Group said they pull water from a private well, not the City of Amarillo and that they want to be conservative with our current dry conditions.

They added that they are transitioning from winter to spring to summer watering schedules, which could contribute to the water runoff.

They also said wind could be a factor.

Finally, we received a photo of a parking garage at BSA Health System where you can see water dripping heavily from the upper floor.

A BSA representative said they spoke with their facilities manager who told them they are doing construction in that parking garage and that the water is in conjunction with the project.

If you see a water issue at a local business or agency, take a picture and send it to us at waterwasters@newschannel10.com

