Free lunches available during summer months for AISD students

The City of Amarillo is working hard to make sure that no child is left hungry this summer through its summer lunch program.

"It's essential, because without this program, thousands of children could easily go hungry for the summer," said City of Amarillo Program Coordinator Summer Campbell.

The mission of the summer lunch is to meet needs of the 67 percent of students in Amarillo who qualify for free or reduced lunches during the school year.

Meals are served at 60 sites throughout the city, including schools, city parks, and community centers.

However, Campbell said the need for additional sites still exists.

"We would love to see apartment complexes come on board," said Campbell. "Oftentimes, there may be children whose parents may not allow them to walk to a park or school."

Interested persons should call 211 or text FOODTX to 877-877 for more on serving dates and times.

