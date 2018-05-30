Xcel Energy to purchase large wind farms and reduce customer bills

Xcel Energy has the final okay to buy two wind farms now under development that will ultimately cost $1.6 billion to complete.

The Public Utility Commission voted May 25 to allow the company to finish the farms near Plainview in Texas and near Portales in New Mexico.

According to the order, the result will be to reduce the typical residential customer's bill by $2.37 per month once both farms are operating in 2021.

The wind farms will be so large, it will take five of today's wind farms in the region to produce as much power.

