Randall County officials searching for man wanted for probation violation for assault

Randall County officials are asking for the public's help locating a man wanted for violating his probation for assault.

Dakota James Shannon is wanted by Randall County officials on a felony probation violation for assault of a family/household member by impeding their breath or circulation.

Shannon is also wanted on a felony bond forfeiture for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He is described as 6-foot-1, 170 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you know where he may be, call the Randall County Sheriff's Office at (806) 468-5800.

