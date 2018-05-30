Randall County officials searching for man wanted for probation - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Randall County officials searching for man wanted for probation violation for assault

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Manager
Dakota James Shannon is wanted by Randall County officials (Source: Randall County Sheriff's Office) Dakota James Shannon is wanted by Randall County officials (Source: Randall County Sheriff's Office)
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

Randall County officials are asking for the public's help locating a man wanted for violating his probation for assault.

Dakota James Shannon is wanted by Randall County officials on a felony probation violation for assault of a family/household member by impeding their breath or circulation.

Shannon is also wanted on a felony bond forfeiture for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He is described as 6-foot-1, 170 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you know where he may be, call the Randall County Sheriff's Office at (806) 468-5800.

