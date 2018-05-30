TEXAS Outdoor Musical set to open 53rd Season

The TEXAS Outdoor Musical will begin the 53rd Season of performances in the Pioneer Amphitheater at Palo Duro Canyon on Friday, June 1.

This year's show will run Tuesday through Sunday, June 1 - August 18.

Performances will begin at 7 p.m. and will feature live music and performance, an authentic BBQ dinner, games, souvenir gift shop, and nightly fireworks, water and light show with a special patriotic tribute, as well as several special events throughout the season.

Special events include Comanche Summer, the TEXAS 4th of July Celebration, and the TEXAS Inspired art exhibition.

Comanche Summer is a unique celebration and collaboration with the Comanche Nation and will include pre-show historical performance and authentic costume display on the Prairie Dog Stage at 6:30 pm, with Exhibition Dances on the Pioneer Amphitheater Stage at 7:30 pm. This event is included in the price of the TEXAS show tickets for June 23rd.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.texas-show.com or at the Box Office by calling 806-655-2181 or visiting the office in Canyon, located at 1514 5th Ave. Advance reservations are suggested and discounts for children, seniors, military and groups are available.

