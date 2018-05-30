Interfaith Campaign for the Homeless gives local non-profits $240K

Interfaith Campaign for The Homeless

The Interfaith Campaign for the Homeless announced more than $240,000 in grants today.

As part of the groups annual campaign, the grants aim to unite communities of faith to help end homelessness.

The Beans and Cornbread Luncheon in the fall and the Katherine E. Brady Fund were major sources of funding for the grants.

The 17 non-profits receiving the grants provide unduplicated services for men, women and children who currently are or are at risk of becoming homeless.

