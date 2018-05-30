50 wild horses and burros for sale in Clovis this weekend

Wild horses and burros for sale in Clovis this weekend (Source: Bureau of Land Management)

There will be 50 wild horses and burros in Clovis this Friday and Saturday ready to get new homes.

The Bureau of Land Management is offering the animals for purchase after they had to remove them from public lands to maintain wild herds and protect the rangeland from over-grazing.

The sale will run from Noon to 6:00 p.m. on Friday and 8:00 a.m. until Noon on Saturday. This will be happening at the Curry County Events Center located at 1900 East Brady Avenue.

For more information, call (866) 468-7826.

