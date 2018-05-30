Show Me the Beef cattle drive kicks off Thursday evening - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Manager
Show Me The Beef Cattle Drive kicks off Thursday, May 31 (Source: KFDA) Show Me The Beef Cattle Drive kicks off Thursday, May 31 (Source: KFDA)
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

The "Show Me the Beef" cattle drive kicks off Thursday evening. 

The drive starts at 11th and South Polk at 6:00 p.m.

This year's drive also celebrates the grand opening of two restaurants on Polk Street - Six Carr Pub and Brewery and the new Crush Amarillo location.

"Center City's portion of it is that we co-sponsor the Convention and Visitor Council, we co-sponsor a photo contest, and we will have great pictures of historic longhorn cattle coming down our Polk Street in a nostalgic cattle drive," said Center City's Beth Duke. 

The winner of the photo contest will receive $500.

Center City will announce the winner at the first High-Noon on the Square next week.

