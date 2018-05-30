Rolling road closure for parts of I-40 starts today

Today the left lane of eastbound I-40 will be closed between Whitaker Road and Lakeside Drive starting at 9 p.m. to help facilitate utility work later that evening and into Thursday morning.
Starting at 11:30 p.m., the right turn lane from Lakeside onto the I-40 westbound frontage road will be closed, followed a by a rolling road block on I-40 at Lakeside Drive/SL-335 in both directions.
Brief closures of the interstate entrance ramps will be in place, as well, eastbound at Grand Street, Eastern Street, Whitaker Road and westbound at Pullman Road and Airport Boulevard.
Once the closures and rolling road blocks are in place, the work will begin around midnight, Thursday, May 31.
Drivers are reminded to slow down and obey all traffic controls in place, including flaggers, while this work takes place.
