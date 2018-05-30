Burn ban in Moore County lifted - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Burn ban in Moore County lifted

By NewsChannel10 Staff
MOORE COUNTY, TX (KFDA) -

The burn ban in Moore County has been lifted due to recent rains. 

The drought index will be closely monitored and the burn ban reinstated if conditions become dryer again.

