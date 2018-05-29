Ceremony will honor unclaimed ashes of 9 Potter County veterans

The Texas Panhandle War Memorial will hold a ceremony honoring nine veterans whose remains were never claimed on Wednesday.

The ashes of the men were found in a Potter County Courthouse basement.

All soldiers were cremated in Potter County, but their remains were never claimed.

A ceremony will be held to honor the men on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. at the Texas Panhandle War Memorial building.

The remains will be escorted to a veteran's cemetery in San Antonio on Thursday, where they will be interred.

