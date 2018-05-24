Amarillo woman hit by car, hospitalized with life-threatening injuries

An Amarillo woman has been hospitalized after police say she was hit by a car in the Amarillo Country Club parking lot.

Around 10:16 this morning, officers were called to an incident in the parking lot of the Amarillo Country Club at 4800 Southwest 9th Avenue.

Police say a 19-year-old man was driving a car and hit a 65-year-old woman in the parking lot.

The woman was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car was not injured.

This incident is under investigation.

