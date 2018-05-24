Borger woman dies in 2-vehicle accident Wednesday evening

A Borger woman has died after she was involved in a two-vehicle crash in Hutchinson County Wednesday evening.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Around 6:15 p.m., 44-year-old Edward Castellano of Levelland was driving a pickup truck north on SH-136 near Stinnett.

Inez Nolen, 72 or Borger, was stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of Sara Drive and SH-136.

DPS officials say Nolen did not yield the right of way and pulled out onto SH-136 into the path of Castellano, causing the two vehicles to collide.

Nolen was ejected from her SUV. She was transported to a hospital in Borger where she later died.

Castellano was treated and released on the scene.

Officials say Nolen was not wearing her seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.