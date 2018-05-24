Lake Meredith's 'Movies at the Lake' returns this summer

'Movies at the Lake' returns for a second summer (Source: KFDA)

As schools finish up for the year and students are officially in summer break, Lake Meredith is bringing back "Movies at the Lake."

Lake Meredith introduced the summer movie series last year in hopes to bring more activities to the lake. The shows are held inside the Fritch Fortress Amphitheater that seats about 1,200 people.

This year, plans are already underway for the movie series. Visitors can view movies such as Avengers Infinity War, Coco, The Treasure of the Sierra Madre and more.

You can check out their summer movie selections here.

A small snack shack is open during the movies offering sodas, popcorn, candy and other treats.

Visitors can bring seat cushions and blankets, but glass is not allowed.

