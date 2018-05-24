Lake Meredith's 'Movies at the Lake' returns this summer

Amarillo College is currently working on ways to prepare and provide local small businesses with access to new technologies, such as artificial intelligence, bio-science, and robotics.
Amarillo College is currently working on ways to prepare and provide local small businesses with access to new technologies, such as artificial intelligence, bio-science, and robotics.
After his home had been destroyed in a fire, the community came together to help 83-year-old World War II veteran Ray Murphy - just in time for his birthday.
After his home had been destroyed in a fire, the community came together to help 83-year-old World War II veteran Ray Murphy - just in time for his birthday.
Culturally relevant foods will soon be served at an outreach center on the Northeast side of Amarillo thanks to a grant by Tyson.
Culturally relevant foods will soon be served at an outreach center on the Northeast side of Amarillo thanks to a grant by Tyson.
An Amarillo woman has been hospitalized after police say she was hit by a car in the Amarillo Country Club parking lot.
An Amarillo woman has been hospitalized after police say she was hit by a car in the Amarillo Country Club parking lot.
A Borger woman has died after she was involved in a two-vehicle crash in Hutchinson County Wednesday evening.
A Borger woman has died after she was involved in a two-vehicle crash in Hutchinson County Wednesday evening.