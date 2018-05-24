2 Amarillo-area students awarded Charles Butt Scholarship for Aspiring Teachers

Two Amarillo students have been awarded scholarships to help them in pursuing education to become teachers.

The Raise Your Hand Foundation has announced that Juliet Goodfellow and Amy Welchel from the Amarillo area are among the 100 recipients of the Charles Butt Scholarship for Aspiring Teachers.

The students will receive an $8,000 scholarship each year, as well as ongoing training, mentorship and networking opportunities.

As part of the Raising Texas Teachers initiative, the scholarships are designed to support university-based teacher preparation programs in addressing the needs of the 21st century students, elevate the status of the teaching profession and inspire to students to pursue teaching.

