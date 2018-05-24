TTUHSC hosting skin cancer awareness event

The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center is conducting a no cost event tomorrow to raise awareness about skin cancer.

Starting at 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m., the surgery department will be giving away free sunscreen, water bottles and items for kids.

Those who are concerned with lesions on their skin can also sign up for the department's skin cancer screening program.

The event will be on the first floor of the center in the first floor lobby.

