Amarillo police need your help locating a wanted fugitive

Amarillo police need your help locating Michael Anthony Hardy.

Hardy is wanted out of Potter County for "Assault/Family Violence"- Impede Breathing/Circulation.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Michael Hardy, contact Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400 or submit a tip online at amapolice.org

If your tip leads to his arrest you may get a reward of up to $300.

