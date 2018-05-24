Amarillo police need your help locating a wanted fugitive - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Amarillo police need your help locating a wanted fugitive

Michael Anthony Hardy (Source: APD) Michael Anthony Hardy (Source: APD)
Amarillo police need your help locating Michael Anthony Hardy.

Hardy is wanted out of Potter County for "Assault/Family Violence"- Impede Breathing/Circulation.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Michael Hardy, contact Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400 or submit a tip online at amapolice.org 

If your tip leads to his arrest you may get a reward of up to $300.

