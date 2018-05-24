Officials investigating cause of fire at Amarillo house

Officials continue to investigate what led to a fire at an Amarillo home this morning.

Around 9:10 a.m., crews responded to a house fire at the 600 block of North Jefferson to find a two-story home on fire.

The fire had engulfed the front porch, living room and a hallway.

The occupants were not home when the fire started, but they arrived on the scene as crews were extinguishing the fire.

The Amarillo Fire Marshal's Office says the fire started on the front porch, but the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Officials estimate that the fire caused around $40,000 worth of damage.

