1 injured when driver crashes into Hallmark store on SW 34th

Around 6:30 Wednesday evening the Amarillo Fire Department responded to an accident involving a vehicle crashing through a Hallmark store at 7406 SW 34th.

An elderly couple drove a Toyota Avalon into the south end of the store and then tried to drive back out on the north end.

The couple was unharmed, however a Hallmark employee was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries caused from the glass breakage on the store front.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Total damages have been estimated at $100,000.

Source: AFD

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.