TeamJayro grants scholarship in his memory

The family of 9-year-old Jayro Ponce is honoring his memory with the Team Jayro Memorial Scholarship.

Jayro lost his battle with cancer in August 2017 while fighting a Malignant Rhabdoid Tumor. During his fight, he was not alone.

Community support poured in from across the Panhandle. Even All-Pro Wide Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. visited Jayro while he was staying in Amarillo's Ronald McDonald House. Jayro's family said that visit turned into a special friendship.

In a Facebook post, the family said they were extremely blessed throughout their journey with Jayro. "This (scholarship) is our way of giving a bit of what was given to us, back to Jayro's community. He loved Follett so much."

The family chose two Follett ISD seniors to receive the scholarship. They said the seniors portray what Team Jayro is all about by showing "courage, perseverance and most importantly LOVE."

