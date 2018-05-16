Pampa child flown to Oklahoma hospital after dog attack

A Pampa child has been hospitalized after being attacked by a dog.

Around 5:40 p.m. yesterday, Pampa Police and Pampa Animal Services were called to the 300 block of South Canadian on reports that a child had been attacked by a dog.

The child was stabilized and flown to a hospital in Oklahoma City for treatment.

Police and animal services are investigating the circumstances that may have led to this incident.

Officials believe the dog is a pet of the child's family.

The dog is now in custody of the Pampa Animal Services.

The City of Pampa says there is no crime involved with this situation. They do ask you keep this family in your thoughts and prayers.

