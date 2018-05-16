Statewide project shines a light on historic buildings and development in downtown Amarillo

As downtown Amarillo thrives, a statewide initiative known as Imagine the Possibilities is helping businesses and properties in the area.

"To showcase historic and downtown properties in Main Street cities all over the state of Texas,” said Beth Duke, Executive Director of Center City of Amarillo.

Hosted by the Texas Historical Commission, the project puts downtown properties on the map - virtually through a search engine-style website, DowntownTX.org, and physically, offering tours to the community, made in part, locally, by Center City of Amarillo.

"It puts our properties in front of developers, preservationists, all kinds of people, and with the website, really, this concentrates on Texas, and downtowns so any of them are going to be historic properties,” said Duke.

By bringing attention to property availability, the project opens the door for new businesses to come into the area.

“You see a for sale sign or a for lease sign and you wonder, ‘well what's going on with that building?’ But this is to imagine the possibilities so you can think, ‘that could be a restaurant, that could be a warehouse, that could be a bar,’” said Duke. "And that's what we're trying to do is show all the great possibilities of downtown."

One of those featured downtown properties, the Levine Building on Polk Street, is a historic building currently in the midst of a two-year renovation project, moving on from its past life as a department store.

"We have owned this building for about 10 years and we have been working on different scenarios on what to do with the building,” said Collin McCartt, a project manager involved with the Levine Building.

The building, expecting to welcome its first tenants in June, will be home to offices and the new location of Scratch Made Bakery.

"We've looked at apartments, we've looked at retail, we've looked at just about everything, and it always came back to office,” said McCartt.

While offices are the vision of the Levine Building, developers can have the opportunity to "imagine the possibilities" with other properties across downtown.

