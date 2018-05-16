Police searching for missing Amarillo teen - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Police searching for missing Amarillo teen

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Marsiano Garcia was last seen in Amarillo on Feb. 19 (Source: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children) Marsiano Garcia was last seen in Amarillo on Feb. 19 (Source: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

Officials are searching for a teenager who has been missing from Amarillo since February.

Marsiano Garcia, 13, was last seen on February 19.

He is described as an Hispanic male with black hair, brown eyes, 5-foot-6 and 117 pounds.

If you know where he may be, call 911.

