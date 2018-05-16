Police searching for missing Amarillo teen

Canyon police are searching for information after a dog was found with an arrow in its shoulder.
Canyon police are searching for information after a dog was found with an arrow in its shoulder.
A Pampa child has been hospitalized after being attacked by a dog.
A Pampa child has been hospitalized after being attacked by a dog.
As downtown Amarillo thrives, a statewide initiative known as Imagine the Possibilities is helping businesses and properties in the area.
As downtown Amarillo thrives, a statewide initiative known as Imagine the Possibilities is helping businesses and properties in the area.
Officials are searching for a teenager who has been missing from Amarillo since February.
Officials are searching for a teenager who has been missing from Amarillo since February.
Officials have identified the person whose body was found in a burning pickup truck west of Portales in December.
Officials have identified the person whose body was found in a burning pickup truck west of Portales in December.