Sheriff: Woman abandoned car in ditch with infant in back seat

One woman is behind bars after her car was found abandoned in a ditch with her infant in the back seat.

On May 6, the Wheeler County Sheriff's Office was called to a ditch on the Interstate where a car had its lights on but no one around it.

When officials arrived, they found an infant in the back seat crying. The child was taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

As deputies attempted to find the driver of the car, cameras showed the driver had stopped at a hotel in Shamrock around 11:00 p.m. and left around 1:00 a.m.

The sheriff's office then received a call from a driver on I-40, saying a woman was laying in the grass on the side of the Interstate about three miles from where the car was found.

Officials confirmed that the woman was the driver of the car and the mother of the child. She was arrested for abandoning a child.

The child was evaluated by the hospital and was unharmed and released to the custody of child protective services.

