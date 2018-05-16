Officials identify body found in burning pickup west of Portales

Officials have identified the person whose body was found in a burning pickup truck west of Portales in December.

According to the Roosevelt County Sheriff's Office, the body has been identified as 58-year-old Steve Robert Gephart. The cause of death has been listed as thermal injuries and inhalation of products.

Officials say methamphetamine use and cardiovascular disease were factors that contributed to his death.

Based on investigation, officials believe Gephart became unconscious while ingesting illegal substances and caused the fire himself.

A propane torch that was found in the pickup is believed to be the possible source of the fire.

