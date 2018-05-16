Amarillo College to host drone pilot license prep classes this Summer

To help prepare those who are interested in flying drones, Amarillo College will host drone pilot license prep classes this Summer.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Classes are offered during several weeks this summer from 6:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.

The dates that these classes will be offered are June 4 through June 8, June 25 through June 29 and July 23 through July 27.

The classes will teach students what they need to know in order to pass the FAA's Aeronautical Knowledge Test for small, unmanned aerial vehicles. This is a requirement in order to become an FAA-licensed drone pilot.

Students will learn everything from sUAV laws to emergency procedures. You may carry your drone to class, but extra drones will also be provided.

For more information about the drone pilot license prep classes, call (806) 371-2904.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.