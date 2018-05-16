'I felt like she would be dead': Owner happy to see dog recovering after being shot by bow and arrow

Sadie is recovering after being shot by a bow and arrow in the shoulder (Source: KFDA)

The Canyon Police Department is looking for answers and a suspect after a dog was found shot in the shoulder with an arrow.

Officials find this isn't the first incident like this to occur in the area, and they want whomever is responsible to step forward.

Dustin Rogers and the rest of the family are thankful to have their 1-year-old boxer Sadie back.

Sadie has often got loose from her yard, but usually, she comes back unharmed.

However, this time Rogers received a heart-shattering phone call from animal control that said someone had shot his dog.

"You hear about cases like that that happen a lot of time in larger cities," said Rogers. "It wasn't something I figured would happen to me, in my neighborhood, in small-town Canyon, Texas."

Animal control says the arrow's path traveled through the dog's shoulder, punctured a fat part of the body, and then got stuck. It luckily left no extensive damage.

Despite being a bit of timid, Rogers says Sadie is her normal self.

"It's not really like anythings happened at all," said Rogers. "Cause she, for the most part, hasn't changed her mentality," said Rogers."

5-year-old Luke is just happy to have his dog back.

"I felt it would be like done, I felt she would be like dead," said Luke.

In January, two geese were shot with a bow and arrow at a park in southeast Canyon.

The two situations are very similar in occurrence. The major difference is that the two geese had to be put down.

Canyon Police Chief Dale Davis says both cases sicken him.

"I've never seen a bow-and-arrow used as a self-defense weapon," said Chief Davis. "This is just [pure] meanness."

In addition to a humane offense, Chief Davis says the suspect who is discharging the bow-and-arrow is also breaking a city ordinance

"[City ordinance says a] bow and arrow can not be discharged in the city limits, along a roadway or in an alley, and definitely not in a park," said Chief Davis.

Police are asking residents - if you know something, say something.

"We're just asking for some assistance from our community," said Chief Davis. "There's somebody out there that knows who did this. All they need to do is drop us a line and then we'll go, we'll go have a little chat."

If you have any information about this incident, call the Canyon Police Department at (806) 655-5005. You can remain anonymous.

