Hereford residents can expect better reliability of power after completion of Xcel project

Thanks to the completion of a large project, residents in Hereford can expect better reliability of power in the area.

Xcel Energy says its $14 million transmission line project is now complete.

The blue line on the map shows the 7.5 mile long Northeast Hereford to La Plata transmission line.

Xcel says this line provides another route for power to flow in the event of an outage in the system.

It also boosts power delivery capabilities of the network in the area.

This project is part of a larger effort known as "Power for the Plains" that Xcel says will enhance the power grid across all of Xcel Energy's Texas and New Mexico service area.

More than 700 miles of additional line is expected to be complete by 2021, and an additional 27 substations will be built or upgraded.

