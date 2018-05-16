Pampa police searching for suspect in early morning stabbing

The Pampa Police Department is searching for a man who they say was involved in a stabbing that happened early this morning.

Around 5:13 a.m., police say the man entered the Allsups convenience store at 1025 West Wilks and stabbed the clerk repeatedly before fleeing the scene.

Police say the man attempted to take money, but he was unable to get access to the registers.

The victim, a 37-year-old man, was transported to Pampa Regional Medical Center and later flown to Amarillo.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

If you have any information, call the Pampa Police Department at (806) 669-5700.

