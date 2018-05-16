Randall County officials looking for man wanted for burglary

Brandon Scott Ward is wanted by Randall County officials for burglary of a habitation (Source: Randall County Sheriff's Office)

Randall County officials are asking for the public's help locating a man wanted for burglary.

Brandon Scott Ward, 28, is wanted by Randall County officials for a felony charge of burglary of a habitation.

Ward is described as 5-foot-9, 210 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you know where he may be, call the Randall County Sheriff's Office at (806) 468-5800.

