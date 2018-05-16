Randall County officials looking for man wanted for burglary - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Randall County officials looking for man wanted for burglary

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Brandon Scott Ward is wanted by Randall County officials for burglary of a habitation (Source: Randall County Sheriff's Office) Brandon Scott Ward is wanted by Randall County officials for burglary of a habitation (Source: Randall County Sheriff's Office)
RANDALL COUNTY, TX (KFDA) -

Randall County officials are asking for the public's help locating a man wanted for burglary.

Brandon Scott Ward, 28, is wanted by Randall County officials for a felony charge of burglary of a habitation.

Ward is described as 5-foot-9, 210 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you know where he may be, call the Randall County Sheriff's Office at (806) 468-5800.

