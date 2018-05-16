Drivers to expect detours Thursday as crews place overhang signs on I-27 exit from I-40

Traffic will be detoured tomorrow as crews place overhang signage on the I-27 exit from I-40.

From around 9:00 in the morning until 1:00 in the afternoon, the exit to the I-27 southbound frontage road from eastbound I-40 will be closed.

Drivers will be detoured to downtown Amarillo, turning west at 10th Avenue and then back south towards I-27.

