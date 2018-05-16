WTAMU offers one-time scholarships for transfer and graduate students

One-time scholarships are available for certain transfer and graduate students who apply for admission to WTAMU by midnight Friday, May 25 and are accepted for either the summer or fall terms.

Community college students who graduate this month from Amarillo College, Frank Phillips College or Clarendon College with an associate degree or a certificate of completion are eligible for a one-time $500 transfer scholarship.

This scholarship is in addition to any other scholarships the students may earn. Transfer students must apply for admission to WTAMU by the May 25 deadline to be eligible for the scholarship. The funds can be used for either Summer I, Summer II or the fall 2018 semester. The WTAMU application for admission can be found at wtamu.edu/apply

The University also is offering a one-time $1,000 graduate tuition scholarship to May 2018 graduating WTAMU undergraduate and graduate students.

“This is an opportunity for WTAMU to acknowledge our current students while also providing a financial springboard toward one of our 40 graduate programs,” Dr. Angela Spaulding, vice president for research and compliance and dean of the Graduate School, said.

To be eligible for the tuition scholarship, the students must enroll in a graduate degree-seeking program at WTAMU by the May 25 deadline.

Students must submit the complete program application package to the Graduate School in addition to the online scholarship application at wtamu.edu/scholarships

The tuition scholarship funds can be used for Summer I, Summer II or the fall semester. The graduate application can be found at wtamu.edu/applygraduate

For more information, contact the Office of Admissions at 806-651-2020 or admissions@wtamu.edu or the Graduate School at 806-651-2730 or graduateschool@wtamu.edu

