RECALL ALERT: Honda recalls recreational off-highway vehicles due to fire and burn hazard

Honda recalls recreational off-highway vehicles due to fire and burn hazard.

The muffler can overheat, causing the plastic heat shield to melt or catch fire, posing a fire and burn hazard to consumers.

This recall involves all model year 2016 through 2017, and some model year 2018 Honda Pioneer 1000 Vehicles.

The recalled vehicles were sold in various colors including: red, blue, green, gray and yellow. The name “HONDA” is on the front, sides and the rear of the vehicle.

The model name Pioneer 1000 is printed on a label located on both sides of the vehicle, near the rear.

The serial number (VIN #) is stamped in the frame at the left rear, below the tilt-up bed/seat.

The following model numbers and serial number ranges are being recalled:







MY Model VIN Start 2016 Pioneer 1000 3P (SXS10M3*) 1HFVE04**G4000001 --- 1HFVE04**G4008403 2016 Pioneer 1000 5P (SXS10M5*) 1HFVE04**G4000001 --- 1HFVE04**G4010507 2017 Pioneer 1000 3P (SXS10M3*) 1HFVE04**H4100001 --- 1HFVE04**H4102101 2017 Pioneer 1000 5P (SXS10M5*) 1HFVE04**H4100001 --- 1HFVE04**H4103000 2018 Pioneer 1000 3P (SXS10M3*) 1HFVE04**G4200001 --- 1HFVE04**G4203360 2018 Pioneer 1000 5P (SXS10M5*) 1HFVE04**G4200001 --- 1HFVE04**G4207379

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ROVs and contact an authorized Honda Powersports dealer to schedule an appointment for a free inspection and repair. Honda is contacting all known purchasers directly.

IThe firm has received 22 reports of the muffler plastic heat shield melting and three reports of muffler plastic heat shield fires. No injuries have been reported.

Sold at Authorized Honda Powersports dealers nationwide from October 2015 through April 2018 for between $14,000 and $22,000.

Contact American Honda toll-free at 866-784-1870 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or online at http://powersports.honda.com/ and click on “Recall Information” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Source: CPSC

