RECALL ALERT: Michaels recalls Halloween candle holders due to fire and burn hazards

Michaels recalls 3-tier Haunted Townhouse candle holders. The candle holder can ignite, posing fire and burn hazards.

This recall involves Michaels private brand Ashland 3-tier haunted townhouse candle holders. The candle holders were sold in black, measure about 20 inches tall by 7 inches wide by 5 inches deep and have two columns of three vertically stacked candle holders.

Only 3-tier haunted townhouse candle holders with SKU number 513180 and UPC code 886946019340 printed on a hangtag are included in the recall.

Consumer should immediately stop using the recalled candle holders and return them to any Michaels store for a full refund.



The firm has received one report of tea light candles igniting the candle holder. No injuries have been reported.

Sold at Michaels stores nationwide from July 2017 through November 2017 for about $30.

Contact Michaels at 800-642-4235 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday or online at www.michaels.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Source: CPSC

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.