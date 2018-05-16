Tuesday's Weather: High temps in the upper 90s, chance of late day storms

Temps will continue to warm through the end of the week.

We start off mild this morning with temps in the 60's and low 70's and warm into the mid to upper 90's this afternoon.

Skies will be mostly sunny today with a light breeze. A few late day storms may be possible.

Storms may be strong to severe with large hail, gusty winds and heavy rain.

We will warm into the tripe digits again by Thursday and Friday.

Another round of storms will be possible again on Thursday.

We stay in the 90's over the weekend.

