Thursday's Weather: Breezy day with high temps in the low 90s

Temps will warm into the upper 80's and low 90's today.

Skies will turn mostly sunny with breezy winds. A stray storm or two may be possible this evening otherwise dry conditions are expected into the weekend.

Temps Friday will warm into the mid 90's and then upper 90's low 100's Saturday and Sunday.

A few pop up thunderstorms may be possible late Sunday and Monday otherwise Memorial Day Weekend is looking hot but nice!

Temps stay in the 90's into next week.

To receive the latest weather information, download our Weather Tracker App: Apple Android

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.