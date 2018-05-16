Friday's Weather: Breezy day with high temps in the 90s

Today should be our last hot day in the 90's for at least the next several days.

We start off the morning with temps in the 60's and 70's under clear skies.

Sunny skies and dry conditions are expected today.

Winds will be breezy, out of the south at 15-25 mph and gusts up to 30 mph.

Saturday will be a few degrees cooler with highs in the upper 80's and low 90's.

Most of Saturday will be dry with rain chances returning by late evening.

More seasonal temps in the 80's and daily storm and rain chances continue through the end of the weekend throughout next week.

