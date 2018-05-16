FIRST ALERT: Marginal risk for storms today, severe weather possible Thursday

Another round of evening storms will be possible today.

Once again, we could see some strong to severe storms with hail, heavy rain and gusty winds being the main threats. There is a marginal risk of these storms across much of the area.

Temps today will begin to warm back up into the mid 80's.

We will see temps in the 80's and 90's through the end of the week.

A better chance of severe weather does return on Thursday, so you'll want to remain alert and aware.

