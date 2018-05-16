FIRST ALERT: Chance of evening thunderstorms that could produce hail, strong winds and isolated tornadoes

A weak front arrived this morning creating a damp and cool start to the day with winds from the NE.

Those winds are now back out of the SE which is resulting in an up slope flow of moisture which is combining with daytime heating to cause the atmosphere to be unstable.

We have a chance for thunderstorms, some severe, especially from I-40 northward.

Some of these storms may produce hail, strong winds, and isolated tornadoes. After highs in the low 90s today we will cool behind the storms tonight into the low 80s.

Starting tomorrow, drier air will take over and temperatures will rise as rain chances decrease. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid to upper 90s, but dangerous heat with highs 100-105 will be in place Friday.

