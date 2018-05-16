First Alert Aware Weather: Chance of strong to severe storms this evening

Today is a First Alert Aware Day due to the chance of strong to severe storms this evening.

Storms will be possible across the northern half of the viewing area, with large hail, gusty winds and heavy rain the main threats.

Otherwise skies will be mostly sunny with light winds. Temps will remain well above normal back into the mid to upper 90's.

After today we dry out for the middle and end of the week with temps remaining in the mid to upper 90's.

By late weekend into early next week storm chances return with temps in the low 90's.

To receive the latest weather information, download our Weather Tracker App: Apple Android

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.