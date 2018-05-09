More than 500 firefighters and support personnel continue fighti - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

More than 500 firefighters and support personnel continue fighting Mallard Fire

By NewsChannel10 Staff
The Texas A&M Forest Service continues working to contain the Mallard Fire in Armstrong County (Source: Texas A&M Forest Service) The Texas A&M Forest Service continues working to contain the Mallard Fire in Armstrong County (Source: Texas A&M Forest Service)
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

More than 500 firefighters and support personnel continue fighting the Mallard Fire today. 

The Mallard Fire is currently estimated at 75,425 acres according to air mapping and is 43 percent contained.

There are no evacuations in Armstrong County at this time.

Those interested in donating to efforts to curb the fires in Armstrong County can do so at the following locations:

Claude Fire Department
103 Parks St, Claude, TX 79019

Washburn Fire Station
201 Duncan Ave, Claude, TX

Trail Boss Ranch Cooking Restaurant
4925 S Western
Amarillo, TX 

Pescaraz Italian Restaurant
3415 S. Bell St. 
Amarillo, TX 79109

