More than 500 firefighters and support personnel continue fighting Mallard Fire

The Texas A&M Forest Service continues working to contain the Mallard Fire in Armstrong County (Source: Texas A&M Forest Service)

More than 500 firefighters and support personnel continue fighting the Mallard Fire today.

The Mallard Fire is currently estimated at 75,425 acres according to air mapping and is 43 percent contained.

Update: #MallardFire is 43% contained at 75,425 acres with 526 firefighters and support personnel still assigned. #txfire — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) May 16, 2018

There are no evacuations in Armstrong County at this time.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Those interested in donating to efforts to curb the fires in Armstrong County can do so at the following locations:

Claude Fire Department

103 Parks St, Claude, TX 79019

Washburn Fire Station

201 Duncan Ave, Claude, TX

Trail Boss Ranch Cooking Restaurant

4925 S Western

Amarillo, TX

Pescaraz Italian Restaurant

3415 S. Bell St.

Amarillo, TX 79109

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.