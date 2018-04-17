1 arrested, 1 injured after rocks thrown at vehicles on I-40 - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

1 arrested, 1 injured after rocks thrown at vehicles on I-40

By Jacob Helker, Digital Content Producer
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

One woman required medical treatment after a rock thrown at her car injured her eye.

Around 8:45 p.m., Amarillo police responded to Bolton and I-40 on a report of someone throwing rocks at vehicles on the highway.

According to officers, they arrested a white male after arriving at the scene.

The suspect had allegedly thrown rocks at seven to 10 vehicles, including one driven by a woman who required hospitalization for eye injuries.

A rock broke her car window and hit her in the face.

The incident is under investigation.

