1 arrested, 1 injured after rocks thrown at vehicles on I-40

One woman required medical treatment after a rock thrown at her car injured her eye.

Around 8:45 p.m., Amarillo police responded to Bolton and I-40 on a report of someone throwing rocks at vehicles on the highway.

According to officers, they arrested a white male after arriving at the scene.

The suspect had allegedly thrown rocks at seven to 10 vehicles, including one driven by a woman who required hospitalization for eye injuries.

A rock broke her car window and hit her in the face.

The incident is under investigation.

