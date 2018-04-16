Targeting your taste buds: New restaurants coming to Amarillo

From your wallet to your stomach, plenty of new businesses in Amarillo are targeting your tastebuds.

Combining a relaxed atmosphere and seafood with a Cajun twist, Lazy Gator is hoping to open in early-to-mid-May.

"Been in the industry for a while, did pizza, and in Amarillo, we needed a little more variety on the seafood side,” said Paul Turner, owner of the Lazy Gator. “Decided to sit back and think about bringing seafood with a Cajun flare into Amarillo to give you some variety when it comes to dining out."

The newest project from the owner of Palio's Pizza and Bar, Lazy Gator will be located on Hillside near Bell.

"Where we felt restaurants needed to be so that you can be close to home and still be able to go out and dine and do it in a timely manner,” said Turner.

Fast-casual Japanese-inspired Asian restaurant Chop Chop Rice Co. is set to open its fifth restaurant in Texas this summer, marking its second location in Amarillo.

"We started in Amarillo,” said David Terry, co-CEO of Chop Chop. “A lot of people don't know that Chop Chop originated here. They think it's a franchise concept."

In addition to their location near SW 34th and Coulter, the newest location will move into Hopslice's old storefront near Wolflin and Georgia.

"We deliver a lot of food right now into Wolflin and that area and it was just a great opportunity for us to expand our restaurant in Amarillo,” said Terry.

Ending the day with dessert, popular East Coast shop Sweet Charlie's is bringing rolled ice cream to Town Square.

"It's the farthest location that we are right now in the west,” said Kyle Billig, CEO and founder of Sweet Charlie's. “It's the farthest west we've gone at the moment.”

Set to open in late May, the shop's ice cream goes from liquid to frozen in about two minutes thanks to a special freezing technique, made right in front of the customer.

"It's all made from scratch to order, allowing us to fully customize it however the customer wants it,” said Billig. “We use all whole ingredients, fresh fruit, whole cookies, no syrups or concentrates or anything."

From Asian to Cajun to sweet treats, there's a little bit for everyone in Amarillo's dining future.

