Golfers needed for 2018 Blondes vs. Brunettes Golf Tournament

Every year, a group of rivals join forces to create one team: A team to end Alzheimer's Disease by raising critical funds to find a cure.

The Blonde Squad and the Bru Crew invite you to join their team by playing in this year's Blondes vs. Brunettes Golf Tournament.

This year's golf tournament is at Tascosa Country Club on Monday, May 14.

The tournament is a 4-person scramble with a shotgun start at 1 p.m.

It costs $500 per team of four or $125 per golfer to play.

The fee includes green fees, a cart, a meal, a goody bag and one ticket to the 2018 RivALZ Blondes vs. Brunettes Flag Football Game on Saturday, June 9 at Bushland High School Stadium.

If you would like to participate in the golf tournament, contact Blonde Squad Player Madison Alewel, at madison@newschannel10.com

