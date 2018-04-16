New Childress police chief open to comments, criticism

A new police chief is now on duty in Childress.

Chief Shade Miller has been on the job for exactly one week.

He said improving relations between Childress and the officers who serve it is his highest priority.

"First thing on my agenda is to give back to the community aspect of law enforcement," said Chief Miller. "Get out there. Be seen."

Chief Miller has been seen in Childress since 1999 when he joined the department.

He started as a patrol officer, and has steadily worked his way through the ranks.

Chief Miller's history with the city isn't just limited to his law enforcement career.

"I know most of the people in town. I'm active in church and was in Little League forever. I have kids in school," he said.

Chief Miller got into law enforcement at the age of 19 with the Odessa Police Department, before moving to Childress.

Three years ago, he became a K-9 officer, a role he will still fill as chief.

He said he loves the challenge of working with an animal partner.

"They're extremely smart and you're always doing something different with them," said Miller. "It's like having a little kid with you all the time almost."

Most crimes in Childress are drugs and property crimes.

Chief Miller said he and his department will continue to combat that.

"Tackling that, we have some experienced officers that are working the streets that are aggressive," he said. "Not saying we haven't done it in the past, but that we're going to continue to do it. "

Chief Miller said his door is always open to comments and concerns from citizens.

He can be reached by calling the Childress Police Department at (940) 937-2546.

