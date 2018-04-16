Amarillo College mentors PDHS students at Health Sciences Showcase

Every year, a group of rivals join forces to create one team: A team to end Alzheimer's Disease by raising critical funds to find a cure. The Blonde Squad and the Bru Crew invite you to join their team by playing in this year's Blondes vs. Brunettes Golf Tournament.
Crews are responding to two fires in the Fritch area and one fire in Gray County.
A new police chief is now on duty in Childress.
Two men are dead after the small plane they were riding in crashed in to a field in Parmer County.
WTAMU will celebrate the 200th anniversary of Mary Shelley's "Frankenstein" with the help of a special guest.
