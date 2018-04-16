Amarillo College mentors PDHS students at Health Sciences Showcase

Around 200 Palo Duro High School students learned about Amarillo College's healthcare education programs at their third annual Health Sciences Showcase on Monday.

The students were able to explore more than a dozen healthcare programs offered at AC, including physical therapy and nuclear medicine.

Phyllis Pastwa, an AC nursing instructor, said the showcase's main objective is to teach students the possibilities of a career in health science.

"Whether they ultimately go to AC or another institution doesn't matter," said Pastwa. "The main thing is to give them a first-hand look at the possibilities presented by careers in the health sciences and to reinforce their enthusiasm."

The showcase also focused on student success initiatives offered by AC, including grand-funded tutoring, travel vouchers and the AC Food Pantry.

