Xcel's Certified Site Program seeks to bring investment and jobs to Texas & New Mexico

Xcel Energy has launched an initiative to bring businesses and investment to the areas it services.

The Certified Site Program seeks to build an online inventory of industrial sites throughout Texas and New Mexico that will then be promoted to businesses looking to expand.

Sites that have already completed their certification process include the AEDC's CenterPort East and CenterPort West sites, Pampa Energy Center South, the Clovis Industrial Park and portions of the Hobbs EneryPlex.

Ronnie Walker, regional manager for Community Relations and Economic Development for Xcel, hopes their program will drive businesses to Amarillo, creating a more competitive and rich jobs market.

"Certification of these regional industrial sites will make our communities more competitive in the marketplace by making it faster, easier and less expensive for developers and site selectors to consider real estate for their client," said Walker in a statement.

