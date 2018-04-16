WTAMU lecturer will speak on the ethics and philosophy of 'Frankenstein'

West Texas A&M University will celebrate the 200th anniversary of Mary Shelley's "Frankenstein" with the help of a special guest.

The WTAMU Distinguished Lecture Series and their Department of History will host bioethicist Jason Scott Robert, Ph. D.

Robert, co-author of "Frankenstein: Annotated for Scientists, Engineers, and Creators of All Kinds," will lecture on different aspects of science and creativity.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

He will also explore the relationship between science and social responsibility.

The lecture will be held on Tuesday, April 17 at 12:30 p.m. in the Jack B. Kelly Student Center Legacy Hall.

The event is free, and the public is encouraged to attend.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.