All roads open in Hutchinson County, Highway 70 in Gray County closed

Evacuations taking place, highways closed due to fires in Gray, Hutchinson Counties (Source: Texas A&M Forest Service)

Crews are responding to two fires in the Fritch area and one fire in Gray County.

High Plains Fire in Hutchinson County:

All roads in Hutchinson County have been reopened.

Drivers are still advised to use caution due to crews remaining in the area.

Evacuations in the Fritch and Sanford area have been lifted.

Residents east of Fritch Fortress Road to Highway 687 and south of Sanford Yake Road and residents in the Sanford area were asked to evacuate due to fires in the area.

Fritch and Sanford: All evacuations have been lifted. Fire crews are still working in the are on small hot spots so please use caution — Borger OEM (@BorgerOem) April 16, 2018

The first grass fire was reported near Blue Creek RV Park in the area of Eagle Boulevard and Fritch Fortress Road.

The second fire started in the area of High Plains Road. Fritch Fortress Road remains closed at this time.

Crews are currently mopping up the area.

According to TxDOT Amarillo, FM 687 has reopened.

UPDATE: FM 687 in Hutchinson County has reopened. Our Borger Maintenance section continues to assist with fuel needs for first responders. — TxDOT Amarillo (@TxDOTAmarillo) April 16, 2018

The Sanford area voluntary evacuation has been lifted. The evacuation order for the high plains area remains in effect. 687 has been reopened. — Borger OEM (@BorgerOem) April 16, 2018

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire is 501 acres with 70 percent containment.

The cause of the fire was a roadside start.

Incident Update: Fire officials have used GPS to measure the #Highplainsfire in Hutchinson County. The fire has burned 501 acres and is now 70% contained. Crews have constructed containment lines and continue to mop up. Evacuations have been lifted. No homes were lost. #txfire — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) April 16, 2018

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

2743 Fire in Gray County:

The Texas A&M Forest Service has reported 70 percent containment on the fire in Gray County.

Residents in the area are asked to evacuate. One structure has been lost at this time.

FM 2473 was closed, but it has now reopened.

The fire is estimated at 805 acres with moderate fire behavior.

Incident Update: #2473Fire is 805 acres and 70% contained with fire crews making good progress mopping up and securing containment lines. #txfire — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) April 16, 2018

According to the Hoover Volunteer Fire Department, Highway 70 northbound has been closed at the Gray-Roberts county line due to heavy smoke in the area.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.