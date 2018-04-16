All roads open in Hutchinson County, Highway 70 in Gray County c - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

All roads open in Hutchinson County, Highway 70 in Gray County closed

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
Evacuations taking place, highways closed due to fires in Gray, Hutchinson Counties (Source: Texas A&M Forest Service) Evacuations taking place, highways closed due to fires in Gray, Hutchinson Counties (Source: Texas A&M Forest Service)
Fire in Hutchinson County causes evacuations, highway closures (SOURCE: KFDA) Fire in Hutchinson County causes evacuations, highway closures (SOURCE: KFDA)
Fire in Hutchinson County causes evacuations, highway closures (SOURCE: KFDA Fire in Hutchinson County causes evacuations, highway closures (SOURCE: KFDA
FRITCH, TX (KFDA) -

Crews are responding to two fires in the Fritch area and one fire in Gray County.

High Plains Fire in Hutchinson County: 

All roads in Hutchinson County have been reopened.

Drivers are still advised to use caution due to crews remaining in the area.

Evacuations in the Fritch and Sanford area have been lifted. 

Residents east of Fritch Fortress Road to Highway 687 and south of Sanford Yake Road and residents in the Sanford area were asked to evacuate due to fires in the area.

The first grass fire was reported near Blue Creek RV Park in the area of Eagle Boulevard and Fritch Fortress Road.

The second fire started in the area of High Plains Road. Fritch Fortress Road remains closed at this time. 

Crews are currently mopping up the area. 

According to TxDOT Amarillo, FM 687 has reopened.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire is 501 acres with 70 percent containment.

The cause of the fire was a roadside start. 

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

2743 Fire in Gray County: 

The Texas A&M Forest Service has reported 70 percent containment on the fire in Gray County.

Residents in the area are asked to evacuate. One structure has been lost at this time. 

FM 2473 was closed, but it has now reopened.

The fire is estimated at 805 acres with moderate fire behavior.

According to the Hoover Volunteer Fire Department, Highway 70 northbound has been closed at the Gray-Roberts county line due to heavy smoke in the area.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly